The Jonesborough Genealogical Society will host a fun and easy project-based program explaining ways to incorporate your family research, old photographs and memorabilia into small easy projects using just a computer and a scanner.
The program will be held Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School, 103 Franklin Avenue, Jonesborough. Kay Hess Grogg, a member of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, will be presenting the program.
Grogg was born in Danville, Virginia, and moved to the region after graduating from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia, where she earned a bachelors of arts degree in art education and photography.
She later earned her masters degree from Tusculum University.
Grogg is retired after teaching art and photography for more than 35 years and is currently teaching at the McKinney Center. She also works as a host for the town of Jonesborough.
She has been researching her ancestors through her genealogical pursuits, of which her husband, Sam Grogg, calls “digging up dead people.”