Editor’s note: This article is adapted from a Dec. 13, 2021, story in “Appalachian Places,” a digital magazine published by the Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services at East Tennessee State University.
Doc Watson, the legendary Appalachian folk singer whose husky baritone and guitar virtuosity continues to inspire new generations, would have been 99 on March 3. A new four-disc retrospective highlighting 101 recordings from Watson’s vast catalog offers fans and music historians a lot to relish and appreciate entering the 12-month period commemorating the Doc Watson centennial.
Watson, who died in 2012 at the age of 89, lived his entire life in Deep Gap, North Carolina, and regularly brought his music to Johnson City. During the 1950s, before becoming nationally recognized through the American folk music revival of the 1960s, Watson played electric guitar in the Jack Williams country and western swing band, based in Johnson City.
Like Watson, the new collection has strong roots in Johnson City. Ted Olson, the producer and curator of the new box set, is a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and roots Music Studies at ETSU. Olson said his aim was to ensure that every period of Watson’s long career was well represented in the collection.
“I wanted to represent his guitar wizardry, banjo and harmonica mastery, versatility, refinement and passion as a singer,” Olson said. He called the project “a huge repertoire embodying and reflecting Doc’s diversity.”
As a music historian, Olson has received seven Grammy nominations for his work producing and curating several documentary albums of Appalachian music, including complete recordings from the 1927-1928 Bristol Sessions, the 1928-1929 Johnson City Sessions, and the 1929-1930 Knoxville Sessions.
Watson’s early years were spent immersed in the traditional music of his community in the northwestern North Carolina mountains. His father led church congregations in hymns, and his mother sang as she worked around the house and cared for her children.
Gospel and string band music was prevalent throughout his tightly knit community, but Watson enjoyed and absorbed music from well beyond his rural surroundings. The Watson family connected with popular music through radio and records, both of which were relatively new ways to enjoy music during Watson’s youth.
The new collection explores Watson’s diverse repertoire built on the influences of long-standing musical traditions and early 20th century technology. Although Watson himself has said that he cut his teeth on traditional Appalachian music, his more than seven-decade body of work exudes and exemplifies the influences of multiple genres and presents an image of a man who simply loved all types of music. Watson won numerous Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.
Olson, who wrote the extensive liner notes for the new box set, said that audiences never quite knew what Watson was going to play next. The new collection mirrors that quality by highlighting much of his best work as a master storyteller and amazing ballad singer.
The box set features many of the ballads that Watson recorded from the early years of his career, songs that became quite popular and gained him much fame during the folk music revival years.
In addition to directing new focus toward the array of influences that shaped Watson’s music, the retrospective collection — through interviews with friends, family, fans and musical collaborators — presents Watson as a person of great character.
“Doc Watson represented Appalachian values and traditions beautifully and he took them all over the world,” Olson said. “He was a great ambassador of Appalachia.”
Last year’s release of the new collection of Watson’s music coincided with a Nov. 13 tribute concert in Watson’s High Country backyard at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk. Performers included musicians Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, Jack Hinshelwood, Trevor McKenzie, and Mike Compton with the ETSU Old-Time Ramblers. Each participating performer played extensively with Watson and told stories on stage about their experiences with the legendary guitarist.
Many similar respects and appreciations are included on the retrospective album project, which includes an 88-page booklet featuring interviews with a diverse range of individuals closely aligned with Watson and his music. Also included in the booklet are track-by-track liner notes by Olson that detail where Doc learned each piece of music and what he had to say about the songs.
Listeners can follow along with the annotation and learn more about Watson’s diverse repertoire and his musical influences while enjoying many illustrations and photos.
Leslie Smith is the Executive Aide for the Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services and serves as a member of “Appalachian Places” staff. Read her original article about Doc Watson, “Can’t Be Put In A Box,” with video from the recent tribute concert, at AppalachianPlaces.org.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.