It's fall, y'all — and downtown Johnson City is going to celebrate Friday evening.
The Central Johnson City Alliance will be hosting a First Friday Fall Festival on Oct. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Founders Park Pavilion to celebrate fall's arrival in the Tri-Cities. Though the weather forecast doesn't scream fall — with Friday's high at 81° — there will be lots of family fun to be had.
Among the festival's highlights: a cake walk from 5:15-5:45 p.m., a costume contest beginning at 5:30 p.m., a pie eating contest at 6:30 p.m. and a pie throwing contest at 7 p.m.