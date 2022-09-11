At left is Scott Scharper, the commander of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, who joined retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, Tennessee's commissioner of veterans services, on Saturday in placing a wreath to honor first responders and the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
A bell was tolled Saturday for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion.
Above: An honor guard displays the colors during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday. Left: Scott Scharper, left, the commander of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, joined retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, on Saturday in placing a wreath to honor first responders and victims of 9/11.
Maggie Wood, executive director of the Step Ahead Foundation of the Tri-Cities, shows off some of the donated items her organization offered for sale Saturday at the Tree Streets Yard Sale. Proceeds from the event will go to fund the organization's mission to help end unwanted pregnancies.
Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City.
Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
The event, which honored victims of the terrorists attacks of Sept. 11, 2002, and recognized local first responders, was held inside the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of the rain.
Rain or shine, the 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale still attracted a large crowd of bargain hunters to the the historic neighborhood in south Johnson City. More than 150 households signed up as vendors for the daylong event, which actually began late Friday afternoon.
This year’s Umoja Festival also had a soggy start at 11 a.m. Saturday with a community parade that began at the Carver Recreation Center and ended at the King Commons park.
The festival’s opening ceremony included the traditional Calling of the Drums that was dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Vincent Dial, who died earlier this year.