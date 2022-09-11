Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City.

Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you