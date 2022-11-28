ETSU's Ted Olson hopes to correct misconceptions about Bristol Sessions with new album

Olson

East Tennessee State University's Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, has earned two Grammy nominations for his work on a box set about musician Doc Watson. 

Olson produced the first-ever retrospective on Watson, who is thought to be one of the more influential folk artists of all time. The four-CD and book box set is titled "Doc Watson — Life's Work: A Retrospective" and won nominations for Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album. Olson and three co-producers, Scott Billington, Paul Blakemore and Mason Williams were nominated in the Best Historical Album Category. 

