East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts has announced two exciting performances that will be coming to Johnson City this fall: Amy Grant and Brian Wilson.
Amy Grant
On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m., the iconic singer-songwriter will perform in the Martin Center’s ETSU Foundation Grant Hall. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.
Since becoming the first contemporary Christian musician to have a platinum record, the first CCM to hit No. 1 on the pop charts and the first CCM to perform at the Grammy Awards, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.
Grant’s early work in the Christian music field helped define the genre, and her crossover success in the pop market brought her a global audience. She has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum and four gold. Grant has received six Grammy awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
Stepping out from behind her guitar, Grant found herself hosting the NBC prime time series “Three Wishes” in 2005, bringing her into millions of living rooms across America every Friday night. The people she met and stories she collected proved to be great inspiration for creating new music and even writing a book. Two years later, Grant’s first book, “Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far,” was published. She continues to share her stories with audiences all over the country as a keynote and inspirational speaker.
“We’re fortunate to have such an icon like Amy Grant performing at the ETSU Martin Center” Jennifer Clements, the Martin Center’s executive director, said. “An Evening with Amy Grant will have your heart dancing and filled with inspiration.”
Brian Wilson
The Beach Boys co-founder is back on the road with his 2022 U.S. summer tour with his former bandmates, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. The trio will perform in the Martin Center’s ETSU Foundation Grand Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.
Wilson began his career as a teenaged founding member of The Beach Boys, who signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, “Surfin’ Safari,” that same year. Wilson’s innovative vocal and instrumental arrangements established The Beach Boys as America’s preeminent band of the 1960s.
Wilson has achieved great success as a solo artist with 11 of his own albums released to-date, including his acclaimed 2004 completion of an album he first began recording in the ‘60s, “Brian Wilson Presents … SMiLE.” The album earned Wilson his first Grammy for a recording, which was followed by his second Grammy win for producing The Beach Boys’ acclaimed 2011 release, “The SMiLE Sessions.”
Wilson is a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and a United Kingdom Music Hall of Fame inductee. As a member of The Beach Boys, Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and honored with The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
“Brian Wilson’s music spans across multiple generations, everyone knows a song from the Beach Boys,” Clements said. “Be sure to grab your tickets to see this living legend right here in Johnson City at the ETSU Martin Center!”
For more information on Amy Grant, visit amygrant.com.
For more information on Brian Wilson, visit brianwilson.com.
For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.