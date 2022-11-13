'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time'

Riley Patin stars as Christopher Boone, a 15-year old on the autism spectrum, in ETSU’s upcoming performance of “Curious.”

 Larry Smith/ETSU

ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has worked tirelessly with their upcoming production “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” making sure that their production gives an accurate and empathetic representation of the autistic experience.

The department recently announced their upcoming performances of the Tony Award-winning play.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video