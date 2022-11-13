ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has worked tirelessly with their upcoming production “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” making sure that their production gives an accurate and empathetic representation of the autistic experience.
The department recently announced their upcoming performances of the Tony Award-winning play.
In this play, a 15-year-old boy named Christopher goes on a mission to find out who murdered his neighbor’s dog, Wellington. Along the way, Christopher unravels family history, learning more about himself and those around him.
One of the most challenging aspects of this play is that the main character, Christopher, has autism. When the book that the play is based on was written, the author had done no research into autism and ended up writing a story which many readers have said is a harmful representation of the autistic experience and riddled with stereotypes.
However, ETSU’s Theatre and Dance Department wanted to make sure that their production was as accurate of a representation as possible.
“We’re looking for authenticity in our representation,” said the production’s Director Cara Harker. “I feel really proud of the research that our performers and everyone on the design team have all done together. It just makes it such a more meaningful experience and a great learning experience.”
According to Harker, the department has been wanting to do a production of “Curious” for many years now, and they have put a great deal of effort into making sure that it was done right.
“There’s definitely an incorrect way to do this play, and so finding those methods and finding that way to do it correctly and honor the play and serve the audience is one of the things that we keep number one,” said ETSU student Kailey Beth Kyle, who plays the character of Siobhan.
Kyle said that she has been drawn to the story ever since she read it in middle school. She said that the unique point of view and the complexity of the story drew her to it, and she was excited to see the department choose it for this semester’s performance.
“I knew that Cara was going to take a lot of care in portraying the story,” she said. “We’ve had consultants — therapists, teachers and students who either work with people on the spectrum or who are on the spectrum themselves — come in and coach us and teach us.”
“That was very interesting and very challenging, and we’ve never necessarily had that before,” she added. “So to have that foundation. … That was a very necessary thing to have first, but it has been such a different process than any other play that I’ve worked on just because of that educational aspect that Cara has brought into it.”
At every step of the way, the cast and crew consulted with members of the community to ensure that the production gave the most authentic representation of the autistic experience as possible. They spoke with psychology professors, autistic people and their families, ETSU’s Disability Services and more. Kyle, along with Riley Patin who plays Christopher, even spent time at the Jeremiah School, observing and speaking with students and teachers there.
In addition to this work in preparation for the show’s production, the cast and crew invited neurodivergent individuals and other consultants to attend their rehearsals and give them feedback all the way up to the show’s opening night.
“One of the things that (consultants) said was that they were glad that a lot of awareness has been brought to autism in the past five years and that this play is a big part of that,” siad Billie Williams, one of the show’s assistant directors.
Williams began doing research on the production over the summer, well before auditions were held in August. She said that she read books written by parents of autistic children, and she was also involved in researching and coaching the cast on their British accents.
Williams said that she has really enjoyed the many learning opportunities that this play has offered her, from learning from Harker how to block scenes and make the most of stage space and movement, to interacting with the community and learning about different perspectives and experiences.
Kyle and Harker added that the consultants’ input on the production was invaluable, and it steered many of even the smallest decisions that they made. They also said that it has been a fantastic learning experience for the entirety of the cast and crew, as they learned about the wide range of experiences across the autism spectrum.
“The story is one that needs to be told,” said Harker. “We need to see more diversity and inclusivity in performance and I feel so proud of our department that we are telling this story. … I hope that people will really enjoy it and want to seek out more stories like Christopher’s.”
“We are committed in this department to celebrating diversity in all the ways that we can, and this is just one show that is good for that and highlights one aspect of diversity that we really want to celebrate,” said Karen Brewster, the show’s producer and the chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance.
The production’s cast and crew are extremely proud of their work and hope that members of the community will come out to see “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” to gain a bit of empathy and a better understanding of others.
The show will run with performances at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 19, with another performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3AduE0N or by calling the Martin Center at (423) 439-2787.