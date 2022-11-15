Marianna Prjevalskaya, a new piano professor for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, will host a concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in honor of Russian composer Alexander Scriabin’s 150th birthday.

The concert will be held in Powell Hall at the Martin Center, 1320 W. State of Franklin Road. The concert is free and open to the public.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

