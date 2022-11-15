Marianna Prjevalskaya, a new piano professor for East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, will host a concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in honor of Russian composer Alexander Scriabin’s 150th birthday.
The concert will be held in Powell Hall at the Martin Center, 1320 W. State of Franklin Road. The concert is free and open to the public.
Prjevalskaya began piano lessons with her mother at the age of 6, and she made her solo debut at 9, according to her website. She continued her studies at the Royal College of Music in London and moved to the U.S. in 2003, where she furthered her musical education by joining the Toradze Piano Studio at Indiana Univer-sity.
She also holds an Artist Diploma and Master of Music from the Yale School of Music and has performed in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
Prjevalskaya has appeared with major orchestras such as the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, National Lithuanian Symphony Orchestra, Rzeszow Philharmonic Orchestra, Korean Symphony Orchestra, Granada Symphony Orchestra, Galicia Symphony Orchestra and Sendai Philharmonic Orchestra, according to her website.
She has also collaborated with renowned conductors such as Rumon Gamba, Ion Marin, Roberto Trevino, Clemens Schuldt, Carlos Prieto, David Danzmayr, Stamatia Karampini, Tadeusz Wojciechowski, Max Bragado and James Ross.
