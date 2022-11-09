'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time'

Riley Patin stars as Christopher Boone, a 15-year old on the autism spectrum.

 Larry Smith ETSU

An adaptation of the bestselling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” tells the captivating story of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old math genius who sets out to solve the mysterious murder of his neighbor’s dog.

The East Tennessee State University Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing this Tony-winning work to life with performances in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 17-20.

