An adaptation of the bestselling novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” tells the captivating story of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old math genius who sets out to solve the mysterious murder of his neighbor’s dog.
The East Tennessee State University Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing this Tony-winning work to life with performances in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 17-20.
“The character Christopher is on the autism spectrum, and in order to provide authentic representation in our production, we sought the guidance of professionals in the field teaching, counseling, researching and working with autistic people, as well as family members of autistic people,” said Director Cara Harker, an associate professor in the department. “Their feedback was invaluable. In addition, we invited feedback from a number of neurodiverse individuals to help us with the play. This has been truly an amazing learning experience, and we are so excited to have the opportunity to tell this story.”
The cast is comprised of ETSU students, and the creative team includes faculty and staff from the university.
During its two-year run on Broadway, the show captured Tony Awards for Best Play, Best Performance by An Actor in a Leading Role, Best Direction, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Purchase tickets through the Martin Center or call (423) 439-2787.