The ETSU Percussion Ensemble has performed at several events throughout the fall semester, and was recently able to gain meaningful professional experience at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention.
East Tennessee State University’s four-student performing team practiced their routine for months before taking first place in the Percussive Arts Society International Convention in Indianapolis.
CONTRIBUTED
The ETSU Percussion Ensemble has performed at several events throughout the fall semester, and was recently able to gain meaningful professional experience at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention.
East Tennessee State University’s Percussion Ensemble recently won first place in the Percussive Art Society International Convention in an annual international music conference held in Indianapolis.
Dr. Matthew Geiger, an assistant professor of percussion at ETSU, said that this event is an exciting occasion that brings together performers, educators and students from all over the world. The four-day convention — which took place from Wednesday, Nov. 9 to Saturday, Nov. 12 — included a variety of educational presentations as well as the percussion competition on Friday.
According to Geiger, this convention offered a wealth of educational resources and inspiration to students as it exposed them to musicians who perform in various styles and come from places around the world.
“The goal for me as a teacher when bringing students to these kinds of conventions is to give them an opportunity to get inspired,” he said.
Students had the opportunity to observe presentations from musicians and other experts in the music industry, as well as watch performances from world-famous musicians.
The convention included both high school and university levels, inviting students from around the world to participate. ETSU was able to send the entire percussion ensemble class this year, which is made up of around 20 students, some of whom are music majors or minors.
“I think it’s one thing when you get to just go and watch and see all the amazing things that are happening, but it’s a whole other environment when you’re presenting and being a part of the performances,” he said. “And so I think the students were really excited to be a part of that.”
While the entire class was able to attend the event, it was only a group of four students who actually participated in the competition. According to Geiger, ETSU’s percussion ensemble competed against groups who were made up of doctoral students, resulting in an “intense” competition.
“We’re really proud of the work they’ve done, and we’re excited for them to have been able to participate in this,” he said.
In the competition, each group had 15 minutes to perform their piece in front of three professional judges.
Geiger said that ETSU’s performance was not what many would expect when they think of a percussion ensemble.
“(Their performance) is actually not very ‘drum-y’ — like what you might expect from a typical drum group like a marching band,” he said, “but it makes it more exciting, I think, because they’re actually creating these very rhythmic elements on more melodic instruments.”
The students’ performance included a marimba, vibraphone, bells, tamborim, a Ging cymbal and more. What makes their performance even more impressive is that the students were unable to read music while performing due to the fact that they constantly moved around the set, almost dancing as they performed on the different instruments.
“We are extremely proud of the students and their representation of ETSU at this event,” said Geiger after receiving the news of the ensemble’s first-place finish.
Geiger shared that while there may not be any more chances to see the percussion ensemble perform this year, there are several exciting events going on in ETSU’s Department of Music throughout the rest of the month.