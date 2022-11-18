East Tennessee State University’s Percussion Ensemble recently won first place in the Percussive Art Society International Convention in an annual international music conference held in Indianapolis.

Dr. Matthew Geiger, an assistant professor of percussion at ETSU, said that this event is an exciting occasion that brings together performers, educators and students from all over the world. The four-day convention — which took place from Wednesday, Nov. 9 to Saturday, Nov. 12 — included a variety of educational presentations as well as the percussion competition on Friday.

