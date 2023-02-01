If you have an affinity for eclectic concerts, science or both, then make plans to attend the Isotone concert at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
“Isotone has a double meaning of importance to musicians and scientists. Isotone means a single tone. Isotone also refers to any of the nuclides that have the same number of neutrons but different numbers of protons,” said Dr. Sean Hawthorne, a cellist and assistant professor in ETSU’s Department of Music. “Come out for what will be an engaging and fun concert.”
Hawthorne will be joined by Susan Eddlemon, violin; Scott Eddlemon and Larry Spivack, percussion; and Adam Schneider, guitar.
Works of New York composer Larry Spivack will be featured, including a world premiere celebrating the scientific accomplishments of Eastman Chemical Co. The audience also will be introduced to an assortment of percussion instruments, including the patented “Cymbal Guy.”
Admission is free and open to the public. A live-stream link is available for those who cannot attend in person: youtu.be/66qctlCn0fU.
The Martin Center is located at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, across from ETSU’s main campus.
For information, contact the Department of Music at (423) 439-4270 or music@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.