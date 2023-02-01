Martin Center for the Arts
Contributed/ETSU Martin Center

If you have an affinity for eclectic concerts, science or both, then make plans to attend the Isotone concert at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

“Isotone has a double meaning of importance to musicians and scientists. Isotone means a single tone. Isotone also refers to any of the nuclides that have the same number of neutrons but different numbers of protons,” said Dr. Sean Hawthorne, a cellist and assistant professor in ETSU’s Department of Music. “Come out for what will be an engaging and fun concert.”

