Four touring shows will kick off the inaugural Broadway series at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. The shows are: ‘Annie’ (Jan. 25-26); ‘CATS’ (March 6-7); ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’ (March 21); and ‘Chicago’ (April 25-26).
“Some announcements are a decade in the making, and this unveiling of our inaugural Broadway series has been anticipated for years,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “From the moment we broke ground on the Martin Center back in 2013, we have been waiting for this moment, and I am thrilled to see these four award-winning shows take the stage here on our campus.”
The “sun will come out” in January with the arrival of “Annie,” Jan. 25-26. directed by Jenn Thompson, “Annie” features the iconic book and score written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the “hard knocks” that life throws your way.
Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and in 2023, this beloved musical is set to return in a new production just as the audience remembers. The appearance of “Annie” at the Martin Center is sponsored by Bravissima.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical “CATS” will take center stage from March 6-7. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, “CATS” tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.
The show features the original score by Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier (“Les Misérables”), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (“Aladdin”), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn (“Les Misérables”). “CATS” at the Martin Center is sponsored by Truist.
The curtain will rise on the global dance phenomenon “Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show” on March 21 at the Martin Center. This beloved favorite features a Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his mesmerizing soundtrack, while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, and stage and costume designs. The show received its world premiere in Dublin in early 1995. “Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show” at the Martin Center is sponsored by News 5 WCYB.
Now on its 25th anniversary tour, “Chicago” has held a prominent spot on Broadway. This musical — consisting of epic dance numbers, fame, fortune, a scandalous murder and “all that jazz” — is set to arrive on the Martin Center stage April 25-26. The show has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations.
Set in Chicago during the roaring 1920s, “Chicago” tells the story of two rival murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. This classic score from John Kander and Fred Ebb features one showstopping number after another. Bank of Tennessee will sponsor the Johnson City appearance of “Chicago.”
“These shows need little introduction as they collectively have captured many Tony Awards and have enjoyed extended runs on Broadway,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center for the Arts. “Within a few months, we will have the opportunity to enjoy these shows right here in Johnson City. We are extremely grateful to the sponsors who are making these shows possible and look forward to hosting our patrons for these events.”