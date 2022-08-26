Martin Center for the Arts

Four touring shows will kick off the inaugural Broadway series at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. The shows are: ‘Annie’ (Jan. 25-26); ‘CATS’ (March 6-7); ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’ (March 21); and ‘Chicago’ (April 25-26).

 Contributed/ETSU Martin Center

“Some announcements are a decade in the making, and this unveiling of our inaugural Broadway series has been anticipated for years,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “From the moment we broke ground on the Martin Center back in 2013, we have been waiting for this moment, and I am thrilled to see these four award-winning shows take the stage here on our campus.”

Annie
CATS

RIVERDANCE
Chicago

