ETSU Marching Bucs to launch Friday Concerts on the Plaza this week

The East Tennessee State University marching band will begin a series of Friday Concerts on the Plaza on Friday, according to a Tuesday press release.
These free public mini-concerts will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Borchuck Plaza outside the Charles C. Sherrod Library.
To start the series, which will continue through mid-November, school songs traditionally associated with football season will be performed by the Blue Band on Friday and the Gold Band on Oct. 2.
The ETSU Majorettes, with the ETSU Trumpet Ensemble as special guests, will be featured on Sept. 25, and the ETSU Color Guard on Oct. 9.
Motown favorites, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to celebrate Halloween, and “Songs of Joy” will be presented later in the series.
Members of the campus community and public attending these performances are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing in accordance with ETSU’s COVID-19 guidelines.
In case of inclement weather on the day of a concert, that day’s event will be cancelled.
For more information, visit www.etsu.edu.
Contributed to the Press