ETSU Logo

The Department of Media and Communication at East Tennessee State University, in conjunction with Wallace Theatre and ActionVFX, will host an out-of-the-ordinary film competition March 3-5.

The second annual 52 Film Fest is a 52-hour film competition. Teams of filmmakers will have 52 hours to complete a short film. The teams will work on their films from 8 a.m. on Friday to noon on Sunday. There will be two screenings for completed films on Sunday night at the Wallace Theatre, and an awards ceremony will follow the second screening.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you