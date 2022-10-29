“Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration” is an event series produced by the Reece Museum and the Black American Studies Program that explores hip-hop culture as a connective space that encourages an inclusive and holistic view of what it means to practice Appalachian culture.
The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
“This partnership and collaborative exercise highlight the importance of Black Americans and their contributions to America, especially in Appalachia,” said Dr. Daryl A. Carter, director and associate dean.
The event series, which won an award from the Tennessee Association of Museums, is a scholarly exploration of hip-hop’s influence on local culture and its evolution into a popular genre that “gives voice to the voiceless.”
“This collaboration represents an opportunity to think about the ways that art forms create connective spaces within our community,” said Rebecca Proffitt, director of the Reece Museum. “I think it’s important to recognize that many art forms that we think of as being ‘traditionally Appalachian’ are rooted in African and Indigenous cultural expressions, and represent a long history of the sharing of ideas and knowledge between culture groups.”
Events will include scholarly lectures by Dr. Regina N. Bradley and Carter; Hip-Hop Family Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, featuring art projects with Johnson City artist Jason Flack, and performances by local musicians; and an Appalachian Hip-Hop Jam, open to all musicians interested in creating connections and celebrating our common musical roots. The Reece Museum will also host an exhibition of Hip-Hop visual art curated by Jason Flack throughout November. Visit the Reece Museum’s events page for an updated listing of all event dates and times.
The Black American Studies program is housed in the College of Arts and Sciences. Black American Studies is an interdisciplinary academic program, and undergraduate students may select Black American Studies as a minor. The cornerstones of this program are: respect for knowledge and others, affirmation of the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, determination to improve society through education and service, humility, compassion, and cooperation. For more information, visit etsu.edu/afam.
The Reece Museum, housed in the Department of Appalachian Studies at ETSU, is a unit of the Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To learn more about Hip-Hop History events, call (423) 439-4392 or visit etsu.edu/reece.