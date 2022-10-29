Hip-Hop History

“Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration” is an event series produced by the Reece Museum and the Black American Studies Program that explores hip-hop culture as a connective space that encourages an inclusive and holistic view of what it means to practice Appalachian culture.

 Contributed/ETSU

The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.

“This partnership and collaborative exercise highlight the importance of Black Americans and their contributions to America, especially in Appalachia,” said Dr. Daryl A. Carter, director and associate dean.

