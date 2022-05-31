The Downtown Yoga Festival is back for year two, though this year’s event will be quite different — moving from King Commons to Founders Park.
Festival founder Kim Blaine said they moved the festival to condense the footprint a little more and allow them to utilize the Farmer’s Market Pavilion for vendors. Blaine also said the festival will feature two stages for classes this year. The Downtown Yoga Festival will be held on Sunday, giving people something to do all weekend in downtown, as the Blue Plum Festival will be taking place on Friday and Saturday.
“We were really excited when they asked us to join them on their same weekend, so that it can just be a big weekend full of people coming downtown,” Blaine said. “Whatever night you’re there, there’s something to do.”
Blaine said this year they’ll have a musician to close out the festival, a food and coffee truck and yoga instructors from across the region.
Tickets to the festival are $19, and grant you all-day access to the festival, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will be given a wristband that will allow them to come and go as they please. Tickets can be purchased at downtownyogafestival.com. Blaine also said that on Wednesday Yee-Haw Brewing Co. will be donating one dollar from every beer sold toward the festival.
“I think (the festival) is a great opportunity to, first of all, meet your yoga community, which is the teachers and the studios and people that are like-minded in wellness,” Blaine said. “Maybe you’ll find some teachers you like and find a home studio or try a couple of the different studios. And I just think to feature something that’s a little unique and different is very beneficial to any city.”