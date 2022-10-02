As the town of Jonesborough whirls into action for the upcoming National Storytelling Festival, legendary storyteller Donald Davis will renew his tradition of arriving early to welcome people to the grounds.
His string of theater concerts at the International Storytelling Center will give listeners the rare opportunity to see Davis perform in an intimate setting before he takes to the big stage for the festival. He has long been recognized as one of the world’s most popular and beloved storytellers and a key mover in shaping the American storytelling scene.
Davis’s slow cadence and hilarious personal tales of growing up on an old-fashioned farm are popular with long-time aficionados as well as people who are new to the art form.
As the town’s storyteller in residence in the days leading up to the festival, Davis’s theater concerts will run frequently through the first part of the week, including Monday at 2 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Thursday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All of these shows will take place in ISC’s downtown theater, with tickets priced at $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students and $7 for anyone under age 18. Advance purchase is highly recommended, and some shows have already sold out.
As part of its state-of-the-art online programming and accessibility initiatives, ISC will record one of Davis’s theater concerts to make available for at-home audiences who want to stream the show. That concert will be available starting Thursday, Oct. 6, and remain available through Monday at midnight. The virtual concert tickets are just $15 per household.
This is a milestone year for storytelling, with people pouring into Jonesborough from all over the world to help the festival celebrate the occasion of its 50th year. For many, this time will serve as a poignant reunion after two years of virtual-only festivals. As one of the event’s 22 featured tellers and a long-time industry icon, Davis will sprinkle some of his most cherished memories of his childhood in his sets throughout the week.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m., Davis will host a special event in the Library Tent on the grounds of the National Storytelling Festival. Traditionally, this pre-festival performance is considered the unofficial launch of the long festival weekend.
The next night, Thursday, Oct. 6, the folk duo Rising Appalachia will continue the celebration in the Library Tent with grassroots-inspired music that has beautiful instrumentation and grace notes of their global influences. Tickets for both concerts will be available on-site.
The weekend of Oct. 7–9 will provide a variety of opportunities to participate in the festival, which offers individually ticketed events in addition to traditional day and weekend passes.
One of the most popular festival traditions is its open-air ghost story concerts, which will be offered on both Friday and Saturday nights. The spooky stories are for ages 6 and up, and tickets are just $10. They can also be purchased at the event.
Davis’ matinee performances are part of the 2022 Storytelling Live! season, which will continue through the end of October. The series hosts a new storyteller in residence each week.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, East Tennessee State University, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Johnson City Press, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.