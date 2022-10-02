As the town of Jonesborough whirls into action for the upcoming National Storytelling Festival, legendary storyteller Donald Davis will renew his tradition of arriving early to welcome people to the grounds.

His string of theater concerts at the International Storytelling Center will give listeners the rare opportunity to see Davis perform in an intimate setting before he takes to the big stage for the festival. He has long been recognized as one of the world’s most popular and beloved storytellers and a key mover in shaping the American storytelling scene.

