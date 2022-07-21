On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time — the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about — that makes for a full weekend.
The Johnson City Press caught up with one of the performers, Jared Bentley of the band Big Son, to ask a few questions before the big weekend.
Jared, how did you get into music?
“Unlike a lot of the other people in this lineup, or in any band around the region, really, I didn’t grow up playing. I didn’t get into a band until I was well into college. I had the chance to sit in with a local band on campus, we all seemed to enjoy it, and I gradually began to gravitate more to it over time.
First, it was just singing in a couple of cover bands, and then slowly teaching myself a few guitar chords and writing my own stuff. And once you start writing, well, it just sort of sticks with you. It’s hard to stop wanting to write and play more, even when you get older, so I just keep doing it. Not that I do it well ... but it sure is a lot of fun.”
How did you get involved in this current band?
“We have all played in the region for years, and some of us had been in bands together, or shared bills with each other — we knew each other. There were a couple of thwarted attempts to get something going and a few personnel changes here and there, but I think we’ve settled on a good combination now.
Good guys to play with. I bring in songs and know they’re going to be fleshed out and improved, and we have a good time doing it. And that’s all that matters, really.”
What would you call the style of music you play?
“I think the best description was thrown my way a long time ago, and I’ve used it ever since: mountain soul.
Don’t ask me what it means, but I like it.”
How did you get involved in Dog Days Riverfest?
“Well, I actually got involved by organizing and developing the festival. My boss had asked about more future events to be involved in, and I said, ‘Hey, how about a music festival?’ He told me to run with it and I did. I hope it turns out well, I know we’re looking forward to it.”
What do you expect from the festival?
“Well, like I said, I hope it turns out well. … I expect a good crowd, and I hope it’s a crowd looking for more than just good music. There’s gonna be great entertainment all weekend long, but there’s also going to be plenty of fun activities to offer, a great chance to get out on the river, ride a one-wheel, do some hiking and exploring — it should be a great weekend for whatever you want to do.
I hope people come prepared to have fun. That’s it. Just be ready to enjoy yourself.”
What do you see happening for your band in the future?
“I don’t know. We just like to get together and play. We like to create our own sound and hope that the people who hear it like it enough to come back again.
I’d like to keep that going for a little longer, these guys sure are fun to make noise with.”