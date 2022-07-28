On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time — the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about — that makes for a full weekend.
The Johnson City Press caught up with one of the performers, Florencia Rusinol, of the band Florencia and the Feeling, to ask a few questions before the big weekend.
Florencia, how did you get into music?
“I have always been a musician since I was a little girl. I loved to sing. That is always what interested me most. I started singing in a private choir called East Tennessee Children’s Choir which still exists today. So I sang in a choir pretty much all throughout high school and college, and then I chose to be a music therapy major in college.
“After I graduated I actually moved to Ecuador, and I then started playing some original songs with some friends, and they were all musicians, and they said, ‘Why haven’t you put this on an album yet?’ And I was like, ‘Well, OK, I didn’t think that was a possibility ever.’ ”
How did you get involved with your current band?
“I reached out to Austin (Herron) and Nick (Castro), who play bass and drums, because I knew they had been playing music since high school, and we started playing together. And then we added the violin player that we sometimes play with, Diego Nunez, and we played a show, and Nick was like, ‘Hey, this is really fun. If you want, we can play shows every weekend. I can try to make that happen.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be great.’
“It finally felt like, I say finally because I had always wanted to go full-time, but I guess I was just scared to really branch out and do full-time music, but with Austin and Nick and the band that we had formed up to that point it felt like it was actually possible to go full-time. So we did. I did.”
How would you describe the style of music you play?
“We call ourselves a pop-funk fusion band. So, I think the two main categories of music we play are pop music and funk music, but all of that is really influenced by a lot of different genres. You know, rock and roll, R&B, jazz, pretty heavily influenced by jazz, and a little bit of gospel as well.
“We like to make people dance. A lot of the music we play is really danceable and fun.”
How did you get involved in Dog Days Riverfest?
“Jared (Bentley) reached out to us. It’s funny, I guess the second show — if you can call it that — after we played our first show, Jared had talked to Nick in 2021 and realized we were forming a band, and Jared had been doing those “From the Warehouse” sessions. So the second time we ever performed for anyone was for Jared. And I think he’s been watching our trajectory since then. And we’ve been playing a lot of city gigs. Even last year we were on Umoja and Meet the Mountains, and this year we played Fridays after Five, and we’re on Meet the Mountains again, but we’ve been playing quite a bit in the city, and I think he noticed and wanted us to join.
“We’re so excited because we love all the bands that are playing the festival, and we love Jared too.”
What do you see happening for your band in the future?
“Well, we say we dream big. We definitely are. Right now, we’re playing Rhythm & Roots in September, and we’re playing another festival called Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival in October. And in the imminent future we’d love to be on many more festivals. We’re trying to get on festivals for next summer, definitely hope to do Rhythm & Roots again next year.
“But just to grow and grow and continue to get big. I wouldn’t say we want to be mega stars. There are no Ariana Grande aspirations or anything like that, but we definitely want to be a band that tours nationally and maybe even internationally and gets listened to as much as possible.”
