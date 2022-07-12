A summer music festival by the river.
That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers — but if that’s not enough, there’s more.
Two days, seven bands
On the first weekend of August, a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about — that makes for a full weekend.
Officially called the Dog Days Riverfest at USA Raft Adventure Resort, this inaugural event will be a Friday evening and all-day Saturday affair, Aug. 5-6, with music running the gamut from traditional country (The Dimestore Cowboys) to indie-rock jam bands (Donnie & The Dry Heavers), garage bands (The Kindest People), indietronica (Pixel Vision), boogie blues (Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine), mountain soul (Big Son), and Latin-tinged pop (Florencia and the Feeling). There should be a band for every taste, and the hope is that people will come out and fall in love with something new.
Fun on, and off, the river
While there, folks can partake of everything USA Raft Adventure Resort has to offer, with opportunities to camp, raft, fish, swim, tube, or even learn how to navigate their one-wheels or stand-up paddle boards. There is a restaurant and bar on site (Take Out Bar & Grill) and you can also schedule a caving adventure while you’re there. Fun for all ages, all weekend long.
The festival has been quick to come about, as Six Rivers Media saw success from its Farm Expo event this past spring and wanted to jump back into more event planning in the local community. According to event organizer Jared Bentley, “ I’ve always wanted to put together a music festival in a facility that offered so much more than just a location. I’ve helped work on events at bars and halls and in fields or outdoor stages, but with this one, it’s not just the music.
“People can come out to spend the days on the water listening to great bands, or they can take a nice hike around the river, go tubing or rafting, or tons of other adventure options. I can’t wait to see how it pans out, we’ve got some great partners on this.”
Those partners include Title Sponsor Holston Distributing in Johnson City, the region’s Anheuser-Busch distributor, which seems to always get involved with local live music and community outreach. They came aboard early, seeing the opportunity to help provide a fun weekend to people in the region.
There is another Title Sponsor as well — Bank of Tennessee — which has been steadily giving back to the community for years, with events and financial support for organizations that serve the region. They’ve supported and sponsored (and organized) everything from 5Ks to regional festivals and large- and small-scale music events, always with an aim to raise awareness and increase community engagement.
A chance to help animals
One of the groups that Bank of Tennessee has been supporting for quite some time is the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, which will be on hand to raise money for the organization, selling branded merchandise provided by Bank of Tennessee. Also on hand will be the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society, seeking to raise funds, awareness, and offer education — two great groups who give further meaning to “Dog Days.”
Also backing the festival will be the Erwin Record, Johnson City Press, and the region’s favorite soft drink, Dr. Enuf, who will have a booth and merchandise at the event, among the other vendors on hand.
“We can’t wait,” says Bentley. “This has been a lot of fun setting up, and I have a feeling the work is going to pay off. These are some of the best bands in the region, and I can’t believe we were lucky enough to book them all for the weekend. People will be impressed. Come on out!”
The festival will be held at USA Raft Adenture Resort, 2 Jones Branch Road, Erwin, on Aug. 5 and 6.
For more information on tickets, the full line-up and show times, and camping and sponsor info, you can visit www.dogdaysriverfest.com.