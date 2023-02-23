TRV-DISNEY-STARWARS-DISCOUNTS-LA

Singer, songwriter and galactic superstar Gaya performs as the first passengers experience the two-day Walt Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a live-action role playing game that doubles as a high-end hotel in Orlando, Florida.

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Walt Disney World’s highly hyped Star Wars hotel that debuted to months of sold out “voyages” has seen demand cool so dramatically that the Florida theme park giant has been forced to offer steep discounts on the pricey experience and cancel dates in the middle of summer.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida has begun offering 30% to 50% discounts to select customers on three-day, two-night experiences that cost $5,000 to $20,000.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you