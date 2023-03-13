When I learned of the Deery Inn exhibit at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University, I knew I had to make a visit soon, since the exhibit closes on April 14.
I intentionally chose to tour the exhibit during ETSU’s spring break, knowing I would have no difficulty in parking. It’s important to note, however, that ETSU has three reserved parking places near the museum for visitors there, as well as for patrons utilizing the Archives of Appalachia, which is located in the Sherrod Library. I learned that visitors could procure a special parking pass allowing parking elsewhere on campus. The pass allows parking Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Deery Inn exhibit at the Reece includes the dining room table and chair, complete with place settings, a working loom and spinning wheel, several pictures and paintings and a grandfather clock. My favorite part of the exhibit is a beautifully cross-stitched piece of needlework with gorgeous flowers and a very apt saying: “All the flowers of all the tomorrows are in the seeds of today.” This piece is hung in a corner, so taking a suitable picture was impossible.
Another favorite part of the exhibition was an oddly shaped chair. On the chair was a sign asking visitors to refrain from sitting in it. The sign added, “These chairs were designed for soldiers to sit without having to remove their swords.” What made this so interesting to me is that I have a nearly identical chair in my home; when I purchased it, I was told it was a telephone chair, used when telephones were an anomaly in homes, and providing the person using the telephone with a place to sit.
The Deery Inn is located in Blountville. For the many newcomers to this area, Blountville is the county seat of Sullivan County. The Deery Inn was constructed soon after 1785, when William Deery, from Ulster, Ireland, purchased the property, utilizing it as a trading post. Soon a general store, along with a tavern were a part of the property. Hotel rooms were located above the tavern which was a common practice of the era.
As centuries have gone by, the Deery Inn changed owners several times. In 1940, Virginia Byars Caldwell purchased the property. She and her husband, Judge Joseph Caldwell, maintained the property as a residence with both a cultural and historic focus until around 1980. They spent quite a bit of time, money and effort to make the Deery Inn what it is today, preserving it for future generations.
Over the years, many renowned people have been guests at the Deery Inn. Some of them include three United States' presidents: Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, and James K. Polk. Other prominent visitors include Prince Louis Phillipe’, and the Marquis de LaFayette.
Currently, the Deery Inn is owned by Sullivan County and the Sullivan County Historical Preservation Association manages it.
After the exhibit closes at the Reece, interested persons can make an appointment to see the inn by calling the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at 323-4660.
IF YOU GO
The Reece Museum’s usual hours are from 9. a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For those for whom these hours are impractical, the museum will be open on Saturday, April 1, and Saturday, May 6; those Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free, although donations are accepted and appreciated.