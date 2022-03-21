Daughtry, one of the most visible and consistent rock ‘n’ roll bands of the 21st century, has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe.
In 2020, Daughtry released its newest single, “World on Fire,” from the “Dearly Beloved” album, which marked the band’s return to its rock roots and the top of the rock charts in the United States.
On Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m., Daughtry will bring its “Dearly Beloved” tour to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall. The concert will also feature Canadian rock band Big Wreck. Local tickets go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m.
Their debut album, the self-titled “Daughtry,” was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four Top 20 platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history.
It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year. The subsequent albums, “Leave This Town” (2009), “Break The Spell” (2011), “Baptized” (2013) and “Cage To Rattle” (2018) were all certified gold and placed in the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.
“So many of us became devoted fans of Chris Daughtry years ago,” says Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center and University Events. “We are so glad the band is back on tour with its new album and has scheduled a night in Johnson City at the Martin Center. I know they’ll set the place ‘on fire’ with their distinctive brand of rock.”
For more information on Daughtry and the Dearly Beloved tour, visit daughtryofficial.com.
Formed in in the mid-'90s, Big Wreck remains one of the highest regarded rock bands in Canada with dozens of radio anthems, platinum albums and millions of tickets sold. Recently Big Wreck – consisting of Ian Thornley (vocals, guitar), Dave McMillan (bass), Chris Caddell (guitar) and Sekou Lumumba (drums) – released “Big Wreck: 7.1,” the first EP of what will be an immersive three-volume collection.
For more on Big Wreck, visit bigwreckmusic.com.
For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.