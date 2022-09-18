C2ACE16F-B7BE-4474-9929-82F3BC29463E-1.jpeg

Nathan Wilson poses with the replica banjo he made in memory of his friend, musician Voyd Hopson.

 Ty Butler/Erwin Record

After Voyd Hopson died of lung cancer in 2019, members of Hopson’s family and a native Unicoi Countian chose to honor his legacy, one measurement at a time, until their efforts were assembled into an 18-foot-tall banjo.

“I can’t remember a time in my life where my dad didn’t play music,” said Hopson’s daughter, Connie Reaves. “It was just part of our lives growing up.”

