After Voyd Hopson died of lung cancer in 2019, members of Hopson’s family and a native Unicoi Countian chose to honor his legacy, one measurement at a time, until their efforts were assembled into an 18-foot-tall banjo.
“I can’t remember a time in my life where my dad didn’t play music,” said Hopson’s daughter, Connie Reaves. “It was just part of our lives growing up.”
Hopson dedicated his life to the melodies that bounced off the base of his banjo, until he no longer could. Reaves said after her father was diagnosed with lung cancer, Hopson’s ability to play the stringed instruments lessened.
Following Hopson’s death, Unicoi County native Nathan Wilson crafted a large-scale replica of the musician’s coveted banjo, in honor of Hopson’s memory.
With the help of Hopson’s family, Wilson received measurements from the original banjo and began converting the dimensions into a larger than life instrument.
What started as a couple pieces of wood eventually transformed into a fully crafted 18-foot centerpiece. Wilson said the journey from one to another wasn’t easy.
“Measurements were sent by Josh Reaves (Hopson’s grandson) and Rick Reaves (son-in-law) by text messaging,” said Wilson. “By the end of the project, dozens of photos with an extended tape over every inch of the had been sent.”
Wilson, who never witnessed Hopson’s banjo in person, gathered the dimensions and began developing the legacy piece for a showcase at the Fiddler’s Convention held yearly at the old Flag Pond Elementary School.
“My hope was, in the context of the fiddler’s convention, that we would have something that not only honored Mr. Hopson and his great family, but also the men and women who have taken up these wonderful instruments,” said Wilson.
The outdoor project eventually seeped into Wilson’s house. He said that wood, paint and building materials began covering his home’s floor, as he continued on with the project.
Before long, Wilson’s work finally came to a head — the banjo was complete, but a 115-mile trek from his home in Knoxville to Flag Pond Elementary posed challenges.
Wilson, who happens to be the president of Friends of Rocky Fork State Park, made a phone call to recruit some help.
“With two stout rangers from Rocky Fork and one equally stout son-in-law, the banjo was loaded onto a 16-foot flat trailer,” explained Wilson.
The builder and his team of Rocky Fork rangers drove the banjo across East Tennessee, finally arriving at Flag Pond Elementary.
“The banjo proved to be a big hit at the convention,” Wilson noted.
During his lifetime, Hopson shared his love of music from the hills of Slagle’s Pasture in Elizabethton, to the mountains looming over the Bogart-Bowman Cabin in Unicoi.
Today, Hopson’s legacy stands in the gym of the former Flag Pond school, thanks to the efforts of his family members and one Unicoi County native.