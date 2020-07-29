ELIZABETHTON — Music lovers got some good news Wednesday when the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Covered Bridge Jams were going to start performances starting Saturday.
The popular programs feature different musical groups on Saturday evenings from 7-9 during the summer months, performing on the Covered Bridge Stage on the edge of downtown Elizabethton.
The performances have been canceled so far this year because of the concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Parks and Rec Department announced Wednesday that the free jams will take place each Saturday in August from 7-9 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug 1, Shooterband will take the stage. The band will serve up a classic mix of country and rock.
Those coming to the concert are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as bleachers will not be available. Those attending will also be asked to observe social distancing by sitting at least 6 feet way from anyone not in their immediate household. Everyone is asked to observe Carter County’s recent face mask directive.