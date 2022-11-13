Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week.
With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
The celebration will kick off Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. by presenting sponsor, Bank of Tennessee, with a grand lighting event at King Commons, in the heart of downtown.
The Christmas trees — displayed throughout two parks — will remain lit every evening until Jan. 8.
Candy Land Christmas features live, 12-foot trees decorated by local businesses or nonprofit organizations that together tell the story of our community. Holiday trees will transform Founders Park to the “Gumdrop Forest” and King Commons to “Cupcake Commons.” Visitors can follow Commerce Street, or “Candy Cane Lane,” to see the entire display.
This year’s celebration will also include holiday music playing throughout the parks, special events most weekends, and new decorations throughout the district.
“This Christmas celebration is a free event with a Hallmark-movie feel that can be enjoyed by families and friends while benefitting the community and local businesses,” said Lindsey Jones, deputy director of Connect Downtown Johnson City.
Candy Land Christmas was recognized as a “Christmas Display that’s Larger than Life” in the New York Post and on Fox News as in 2021.
The event is made possible through the support of local businesses and sponsors like Bank of Tennessee, BrightRidge, TPI Corporation, TownView Senior Living and Appalachian Maid Services.