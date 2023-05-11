featured Comedian Donnie Baker coming to the Cameo Theater From staff reports May 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Comedian and social media celebrity Donnie Baker is coming to The Cameo Theater.Baker will appear May 20 for one show at 8 p.m. Baker has 800,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel and almost a million followers on Twitter. He іѕ known fоr сrеаtіng a number of аltеr еgоѕ, including Kеnnу Таrmас аnd Flоуd thе Trucker.Tickets are now on sale at thecameotheater.com. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Universal Orlando is getting a Minions attraction this summer Book review: 'Demon Copperhead' is a story of parallel lives, 174 years apart City announces road closures for Racks by the Tracks Warbirds come to Tri Cities Airport May 25-28 The Watauga Valley Railroad Museum to host dining opportunity on historic railroad cars Fridays After 5 summer music lineup announced New at Disney World in summer 2023: Rides at Magic Kingdom, Epcot and more Folk artist Jennifer Armstrong to perform live in Jonesborough Music Mountain moves locations, offers summer ukulele camp More than a bonus: Bluegrass minor changes Lydia Hamby’s life ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.