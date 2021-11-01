The Johnson City Christmas Parade, hosted by the Blue Plum Organization, is set to return to the city next month after last year's parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The holiday parade is a much-anticipated event in the Johnson City community and we are so pleased to bring this tradition back after taking a pause last year due to the pandemic,” Jennifer Clements, parade director and member of the Blue Plum Organization, said in a press release. “Last year, in lieu of the parade, we created the Christmas in the Park event which was a huge success, and we are excited that our Downtown Johnson City friends will continue that tradition again this year.
"We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with our community.”
Registration for the businesses and organizations wishing to enter floats opens on Nov. 1 and closes on Nov. 22. Clements said groups and individuals are encouraged to create floats for the parade, which will be held on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the three floats that best incorporate this year's theme.
The parade will start on the campus of East Tennessee State University and will cross University and travel onto West Walnut Street. Turning onto Buffalo Street, the parade will cross East State of Franklin and continue down East Main Street. The route will then turn onto Colonial Way and conclude in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin.
Registration information and other details about the 2021 parade are available at www.jcchristmasparade.org/.