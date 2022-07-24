Members of The SeatWeavers’ Guild Inc., the first and only chair caning guild in North America, will converge in Jonesborough from July 29-31 for their annual gathering hosted by The McKinney Center.
Each year the guild selects a different area of the country to hold its gathering and chooses a unique named theme. Since this year’s gathering will be held in Jonesborough, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the theme is “Seat Weaving in the Blue Ridge.”
On Saturday and Sunday morning, guild members from all over the country, both in-person and virtually, will hear from local Windsor chairmaker Curtis Buchanan about creating his Windsor chairs and GreenWood, a sustainable forestry project in Latin America that Buchanan co-founded.
There will also be presentations on the Mexican chair weave, restoring your honored family heirloom chair, teaching in a virtual environment, seat weaving with paper rush and with hand-twisted cattail rush, the snowshoe weave with flat braided cord, weaving with decorative Danish cord and tips and tricks to enhance the seat weaver’s enjoyment of this craft.
On Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., the gathering will open to the public, featuring demonstrations from members with a variety of chair seat weaving techniques at the Jonesborough Visitors Center. There will also be a rarely shown exhibit, “Chair Seat Weaving Through the Ages,” showcasing members’ examples of this age-old craft. This exhibit will be shown at the Washington County/Jonesborough Museum located inside the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
The demonstrations and the chair exhibit are free and open to the public.
For more information about the guild and to become a member, visit their website at seatweaversguild.org.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.