You can extend your celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and Celtic culture into Saturday at the 5th annual St. Paddy’s Celebration in Jonesborough.
The celebration includes everything from Highland Games to live Irish music and green beer to a fun run.
Join the Appalachian Highlands Celts in Storytelling Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as they bring Highland Games to Jonesborough.
You can participate in a meet and greet with Highland calves from Happy Hens and Highlands from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Christopher Taylor House.
Kids will enjoy crafts, face painting and storytelling at the celebration. Kids activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and include face painting by Sweet Face Designs By Jessica in the plaza of the Storytelling Center, storytelling and balloon twisting with Judy Butterfly, kids crafts with the McKinney Center and painting rocks with Jonesborough Rocks.
There will be a mini craft village with local artists and craftsmen showcasing a variety of handmade wares beside Storytelling Park in the courtyard.
The Paddy’s Dash: Brew Fun Run will start at 4 p.m.
You can get into the St. Paddy’s spirit with the premier Irish traditional band of East Tennessee, Sigean, as they take the stage during Shamrockin’ on the Plaza in front of the International Storytelling Center from 5-7 p.m.
During Shamrockin’ on the Plaza, enjoy a beer garden brought by Main Street Cafe and Catering, Depot Street Brewing and Tennessee Hills Brewstillery. Main Street Café and Catering will also provide a special menu of Irish foods consisting of bangers and mash with onion gravy and beef stew. Starting at 4 p.m., food and drinks will be served.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive dressed in kilts, leprechaun outfits or simply all decked out in green.
Shamrockin’ on the Plaza is sponsored by Main Street Café and Catering and Jonesborough Area Merchants Association.
For more information about the celebration, visit Jonesborough.com/St.Paddy or call (423) 753-1010.