ELIZABETHTON —There may not have been as many Covered Bridge Jams this year because of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but there has been quality if not quantity.
One of the most popular acts of the Covered Bridge Jams will be making his annual appearance this weekend when Carson Peters and Iron Mountain performs from 7-9 p.m. at the stage located near the Covered Bridge.
The series of free concerts is presented by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department every Saturday night during the summer, weather permitting.
Peters has been playing at the concerts every year since he can remember. He has been playing the fiddle since he mastered a one-eighth size instrument at the age of 3. By the age of 4 he was playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at musical festivals.
Peters has appeared on “Song of the Mountains,” NBC’s “Tonight” show with Jay Leno, “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey, and alongside Ricky Skaggs at the 2018 CMA Awards.
He and Iron Mountain entertain audiences by performing old-time, bluegrass and gospel music.
Concert-goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as bleacher seating will not be available because of the need to maintain social distancing because of the pandemic.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a protective mask to comply with Carter County’s COVID-19 mask directive.