HILTONS, Va. — Ed Snodderly and Euguene Wolf will bring a double dose of “New Hillbilly” music to the Carter Family Fold.
The crooners make up the Brother Boys band, which will perform at the Carter Fold on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Snodderly and Wolfe combine to create what they call “New Hillbilly” music, a combination of bluegrass and country style music with Americana flare. The two joined forces in the ’90s and released albums such as “Plow,” “Presley’s Grocery” and “Mulehead.”
Snodderly’s songs have been recorded by artists such as Sam Bush, Missy Raines, Jerry Douglas and John Cowan.
Lyrics written by Snodderly to the song “Diamond Stream” appear in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Hall of Honor. In addition to his music career, Snodderly has acted on stages in large cities across the country. He also landed a spot in the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” where Snoddlery appeared as a “village idiot.” Snodderly also owns and operates one of the region’s longest running music venues, the Down Home in Johnson City.
Wolf has been a member of the Barter Theatre’s acting company since 1977. His award-winning show, “The Book of Mamaw” played the Carter Fold in 2019 and will also go on tour this summer. The Brother Boys will also bring their musician friends to the stage including fiddler Lisa Pattison and bassist Brandon Story.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a non-profit organization that serves fans and supporters of old-time country and folk music through the presentation of weekly performances at the venue in Hiltons. It also honors the memory of the first family of country music, the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center was founded by Janette Carter, daughter of A.P. and Sara, who with Sara’s cousin Maybelle, comprised the original Carter Family.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is directed by Rita Forrester, daughter of Janette Carter.
Shows are held on Saturday nights, with doors opening at 6 and music beginning at 7:30. Admission is $10 for adults; children six to 11, $2; with children six admitted free.
The Carter Family Fold is located at 3449 A. P. Carter Highway, Hiltons, Virginia. For more information and for a schedule of events, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org/index.html.