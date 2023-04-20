“Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune
What will you do with the time you have left? This is the question at the heart of TJ Klune’s novel “Under the Whispering Door.”
Wallace Price wasn’t what anyone would call a nice man. He didn’t laugh, smile or believe in nice gestures.
As one of four partners in his law firm, he believed in running a tight ship, and the only way to do that — according to Wallace — was to keep his employees on a tight leash.
He handled his personal life in similar fashion, with little regard for people or their thoughts and feelings. And then Wallace Price died, and no one mourned him. But that isn’t the end of his story. It’s really the beginning.
Enter Mei (pronounced “May”), the reaper who has been assigned to Wallace.
Mei finds Wallace at his funeral and takes him to Charon’s Crossing to meet Hugo, the ferryman who will answer Wallace’s questions and prepare him for what comes next.
What ensues is an adorably funny exploration of Wallace’s life after death.
In addition to Hugo, the story includes characters like the lovable old-timer, Nelson; the sweet fluff, Apollo; the extravagant (emphasis on the “extra”) Desdemona Tripple-thorne; and others. Together, these personalities bring to life an extraordinary book that had me alternately tearing up and laughing to the point of tears.
Klune’s “Under the Whispering Door” brilliantly tackles the subject of life and death.
It brings the hereafter into sharp focus and left me wondering if the end of our mortal life is really the end of us.
The story is told with candor, wit, humor and grace for both the living and the dead.
It will give you “all the feels” as it brings you face-to-face with your own mortality and makes you ask hard questions, including how you want to spend your remaining time on Earth.
This review is dedicated to the phenomenal A. Pearson, the Hugo to my Mei, on what would have been their 24th birthday. I miss you more than I have words to express.
Mary Robinson is the Johnson City Public Library’s resident queen. When she’s not behind the Circulation Desk performing her royal duties of serving the public, Mary can be found tucked away in corners and behind closed doors, working to make her own artistic dreams come true.
