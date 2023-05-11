Spoiler alert: “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver is not about a snake. It is a story about a boy. The book begins with a quote from Charles Dickens’ novel, “David Copperfield”: “It’s vain to recall the past, unless it works some influence upon the present.”

Like David Copperfield, Demon Copperhead is a child born into a life of poverty. From an early age, he is exposed to drugs, the foster system, the emerging opioid epidemic, and the often overlooked and smeared world of Appalachia — specifically Lee County, Virginia. Demon is a child forced into adulthood who is used and wounded by those tasked to care for him.

Join Julia Turpin for a discussion about “Demon Copperhead” at the Wednesday, May 24, meeting of Booked for Lunch. Visit jcpl.org for details about the book discussion group.

