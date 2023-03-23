Jaden Erbs works as a technical services clerk at the Johnson City Public Library. She spends her time cuddling with her cats, collecting all sorts of oddities, and pretending to be a Victorian Gothic heroine.
Jaden Erbs works as a technical services clerk at the Johnson City Public Library. She spends her time cuddling with her cats, collecting all sorts of oddities, and pretending to be a Victorian Gothic heroine.
“Anatomy: A Love Story” by Dana Schwartz is a wonderful read for romantic souls who crave a bit of morbid flare in their entertainment.
Despite its title implying otherwise, this book reads less like a typical romance novel and more as a historical fiction novel with some supernatural elements. The love story is presented more as a subplot than as the narrative’s main driving force. If you’re interested in Scotland during the 1810s and enjoy a slow-burn romance, Schwartz’s novel is a delightful treat.
The story begins in 1817 in a graveyard in Edinburgh, Scotland. Here we are introduced to characters who would dig up fresh graves to retrieve the bodies and sell them to anatomy students and teachers for educational experimentation. This real history is central to the novel.
Hazel Sinnett is a 16-year-old girl from a wealthy family who yearns to study anatomy so that she can become a surgeon someday. Society doesn’t take her aspirations seriously, but she does. As a young lady, she is told repeatedly to give up her dreams, because they are not well-suited for her gender. Regardless, she has spent years poring over the anatomy textbooks in her late father’s study to learn all she can.
Throughout the book, tenacious Hazel finds deceptive ways to sneak into surgeon demonstrations, and even lands herself a spot in anatomy classes. During these adventures, Hazel meets Jack Currer. Jack comes from a far less comfortable class, barely making it by with the wages he earns digging graves.
The book’s point of view alternates between Hazel and Jack, with supplemental excerpts from the esteemed Dr. William Beecham’s academic works interspersed throughout.
Along the way, the main characters’ relationship shifts from a convenient professional one into a far less convenient romantic entanglement. They uncover a sinister secret which lands them in danger and leaves an innocent life hanging in the balance.
As the supernatural elements of the story click into place, it will leave you ruminating over how much love, and the human body, can possibly endure.
And the ambiguous and mind-blowing ending is bound to leave you reeling and longing to know what happens next.
Luckily for fans of “Anatomy: A Love Story,” a sequel was published in February 2023 titled “Immortality: A Love Story.” Both books are available at the Johnson City Public Library.
Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!
Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.
Try the Johnson City Press app today.
Jaden Erbs works as a technical services clerk at the Johnson City Public Library. She spends her time cuddling with her cats, collecting all sorts of oddities, and pretending to be a Victorian Gothic heroine.