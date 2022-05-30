After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Blue Plum Festival is set to return to Johnson City this weekend.
Festival Director Caroline Abercrombie said she’s excited and a little bit overwhelmed with the festival now less than a week away, but said they’re feeling “very accomplished at this point because we’ve overcome so much.” Abercrombie also said they have an almost entirely new team behind the festival, which has led to “all new creative ideas.”
Among those new ideas is a wellness area, which will allow attendees to download an app to log how many activities they participate in, entering them into a giveaway for each one. Another new idea is a bicycle-powered concert, which will be taking place at the Main Stage.
Other hallmarks of the festival will be returning, including the Ferris wheel that has in many ways become synonymous with Blue Plum. It also will feature its usual full slate of bands performing on two stages.
Blue Plum has also created a Spotify playlist featuring songs from the bands set to perform, something they hope will help familiarize people with the bands.
The free kids area, located in King Commons, also will be back, as will the trading post where attendees can trade in recyclables for prizes.
“We’re known for the 5K, but this year we’re doing something for everyone,” Abercrombie said. “All interests, any type of abilities, like, whatever you want to do. It’s a very interactive experience.”
Abercrombie said since the region has seen an influx of people moving here, some people might be looking for how to buy tickets, and stressed that the festival is a free event. For those who attended the last festival in 2019, Abercrombie said this year’s festival will have a similar layout — “but bigger.”
A full schedule of events, as well as the musical lineup, can be found at blueplum.org/cmsx/blue-plum/.
“Get on our website and check it out because everything is there,” Abercrombie said.