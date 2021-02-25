The Blue Plum Organization announced Thursday that it will not host its annual Blue Plum Festival this year due to continuing concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In its place, the organization will offer $20,000 worth of small grants through its Blue Plum Gives Back program to "support public programs, events and initiatives that stimulate art, music and culture in Downtown Johnson City." Last year's festival was also canceled because of the pandemic.
“The Blue Plum Organization had really hoped to be able to bring the festival back this summer, but for a festival the size of ours, planning begins 9 months ahead of time,” Board President Jenny Lockmiller, said in an emailed statement. “There were too many unknowns for the all-volunteer organization this winter, without knowing what the pandemic numbers would be in June. But the Gives Back program is a way that our board felt we could support downtown businesses and organizations and still provide arts and music to our community.”
The grant application will be opened Feb. 25, and has a deadline of March 25. All events must be held in June, and organizers are asked to submit a written proposal, a video and show how the activity relates to the Blue Plum Mission. For more information, or to download the application, visit www.blueplum.org. There is no application fee.