Jesse Barry and The Jam will bring its high-energy show to Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater tonight.
With creative arrangements and soulful grooves, the group is able to put its own stamp on old-school blues and popular party songs.
Barry is wildly entertaining onstage alongside blues/rock guitarist Kelly Jones. Robert Geisler’s funky bass lines, fills, and unique solos are the perfect combination with Micah Thomas’ creative drum grooves and joyous energy.
Interacting with the audience is of utmost importance to the band, and every show has an electric energy that makes the night a blast for everyone involved. With beautiful three-part harmonies to songs people love to sing along to, Jesse Barry and The Jam will leave attendees dancing and singing all the way home.
Each free Bert Street Music Series concert will be held 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site. Free parking is available at the center and the Municipal & Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The remaining series schedule is as follows:
Sept. 9: Blaze the City
Sept. 16: From the EDGE
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Depart-ment of Transportation, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office. For more information, call 423-283-5827.
