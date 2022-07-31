Storyteller Tim Lowry is thrilled about his upcoming return to the stage at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, a town he thinks of as one of the most storied places in the country.
ISC’s Storytelling Live! format, which features a series of matinee performances over a weeklong artistic residency, is an excellent showcase for Lowry’s fun, eclectic style.
“A residency always provides so much variety,” Lowry said, noting that he will share stories from American history, folk tales, literary classics and personal stories. “Some tellers are very specialized. I was too much of an encyclopedia reader and cafeteria eater to put myself in one category. I like to try all kinds of flavors and learn about all kinds of things.”
Traditional Southern Jack tales and stories about Brer Rabbit will round out a selection of original stories that have been influenced by Lowry’s lifelong fascination with circuses and show business. “Without folk tales, we really don’t have any other kind of stories,” he said, comparing the genre to the Flintstone vitamins he used to take as a kid. “They’re the stuff.”
Born and raised in Kentucky and now a longtime resident of South Carolina, Lowry has many stories about the American South. “A lot of people visit New Orleans or Myrtle Beach and think they’ve seen the South,” he says. “But it’s a much bigger and more complicated cultural region than that. I have a job that allows me to both celebrate and provide commentary on this cultural entity.” His repertoire includes everything from literary confections to light comedic pieces about different kinds of church food.
During his time in Jonesborough, Aug. 2–6, Lowry will offer 2 p.m. matinees on Tuesday through Saturday at ISC’s Mary B. Martin theater, in downtown Jones-borough. Lowry’s story set list will change each day for audience members who wish to attend more than once.
On Thursday evening, Lowry will offer an exclusive nighttime concert at 7:30 p.m. “Ten Thousand Tries” follows the inspirational life of Thomas Edison, a subject who Lowry finds endlessly interesting. “Edison is one of those people that I just absolutely love to introduce people to,” he said. “What fascinates me was his ability to bounce back from anything that was a setback. He had all kinds of disadvantages that would stop a lesser man.”
In addition to his live performances, one of Lowry’s concerts will be filmed for virtual ticketholders to access the program from home. The virtual show will be available online starting Thursday, Aug. 4, and will remain accessible until the following Monday at midnight. Viewers can watch online shows more than once and on different screens.
Tickets for all of Lowry’s in-person matinees are $14 for most adults, $12 for senior and military, and $7 for anyone under age 18. Online tickets are just $15 per household.
Lowry appears courtesy of the International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! program, a seasonal concert series that brings storytellers and musicians to Jonesborough for daily performances from May through October.
