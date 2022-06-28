Virginia’s Beach Nite Band was set to open this season’s Lakeside Concert Series, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Not to worry fans, the popular band is set to bring back their talents to Winged Deer Park this week.
The band will perform at the Goulding Amphitheater from 7-9 p.m. Thursday.
Carolina beach music featuring soul, R&B, disco, blues, boogie, and memorable oldies music will fill the air when the tightly knit, humor-tinged Beach Nite Band takes the stage.
The quartet of professional musicians is based out of the western Virginia, southern West Virginia regions, and has been providing live entertainment for several decades. Its members previously performed with the doo-wop group, The Collegians, for more than 20 years.
Bring your blanket or folding chair and relax on the grassy hillsides, or move to the grooves whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room to social distance.
Concerts in the Lakeside Series are performed from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 28 at Winged Deer Park Goulding Amphitheatre, 199 Carroll Creek Road.
The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza,
The remaining concert schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, July 7: Big Band Theory
• Thursday, July 14: My New Favorites
• Thursday, July 21: Jesse Barry and The Jam
• Thursday, July 28: Powershift
• Sunday, Sept. 11: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra
For more information call 423-283-5827.