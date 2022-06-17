Edgar-award winning author Mindy McGinnis will visit the Unicoi County Public Library on Saturday to discuss her novel, “Be Not Far From Me.”
McGinnis is the author of several young adult fiction books including “A Madness So Discreet” and “Heroine.”
“I fell in love with the way that she writes,” said Unicoi County Public Library Director Selena Harmon. “There’s a beauty to it. There’s something very haunting about it but also very satisfying.”
McGinnis will also offer a brief writing workshop as part of the event.
“It’s just going to be an opportunity to meet-and-greet, with an author who talks about her work specifically with them and to also help inspire and teach those who are maybe thinking about writing,” said Harmon.
Though the talk will center around McGinnis’ book “Be Not Far From Me,” patrons will have the opportunity to discuss any of her books with her. There will also be copies of McGinnis’ books available for purchase at the event.
“‘Be Not Far From Me’ is a nature novel,” said Harmon. “People have compared it to a mixture of ‘Hatchet’ meets ‘Wild’ and that hits close to home because especially in Erwin here we’re all very close to nature and drawn to nature.”
McGinnis will be at the UCPL on June 18 at 10 a.m. The event is free and patrons who call ahead to register will have the chance to win a copy of McGinnis’ book “Be Not Far From Me,” though pre-registration is not required to attend.