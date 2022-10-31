Johnson City Public Library is partnering with Atlas Books to hold an author talk with award-winning novelist Silas House.
House will speak at the library on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
House will talk about his new book, “Lark Ascending,” which was published in September. A selection of his books will be available for purchase from Atlas Books at the event, and he will sign copies after the talk.
JCPL Adult Services Manager Lisa Krekelberg said, “Silas House is an incredible author of Appalachian literature. His characters are written with empathy and his descriptions of the natural world are beautiful. You can tell he is a writer who loves his craft.
"The library had a wonderful virtual discussion with him in 2021," Krekelberg said. "I am so pleased that we now get to welcome him in person to Johnson City to celebrate his newest novel.”
House is a New York Times bestselling author of seven novels, a book of creative nonfiction, and four plays. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Time, the Atlantic, Ecotone, The Advocate, Garden and Gun, Oxford American, and TriQuarterly.
House serves on the fiction faculty at Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Creative Writing and as the National Endowment for the Humanities Chair at Berea College. He is also a former commentator for NPR's "All Things Considered."
House is a member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers and has won distinguished awards throughout his career, including the Nautilus Award, EB White Honor Award, Appalachian Book of the Year, and many others. In 2022 House won the Duggins Prize for Outstanding Mid-Career Novelist, the most prestigious American literary award given to LGBTQ writers.
He has received other honors because of his work, including three honorary doctorates and an invitation to read at the Library of Congress. House lives in Lexington, Kentucky.
Learn more about House at www.silas-house.com. Call 423-434-4454 or visit www.jcpl.org/calendar for more information about House’s talk at the library.
Atlas Books is an independent bookstore in Johnson City that sells books, organizes author events and encourages reading and writing groups in the community. Learn more at www.atlasbooksjc.com.
Visit www.jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use the library. Follow the Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, services and programs.
