The 'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' exhibit celebrates Marvel’s visual and cultural impact and contains more than 300 artifacts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of Black Panther, Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes like the Avengers can assemble in Charlotte this spring for a new exhibition about their favorite characters.

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” is swinging into Discovery Place Science in your friendly neighborhood of uptown Charlotte May 14 and will remain open through Sept. 4. It’s the exhibition’s last stop in the U.S., as well as the only one in the Southeast, before it flies off to Europe, according to Discovery Place.

