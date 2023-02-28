Ascension

ETSU’s Ascension a cappella ensemble recently won second place in the quarterfinals of the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, beating out some of the top groups in the nation that have traditionally swept those categories.

 CONTRIBUTED

Ascension, a contemporary a cappella ensemble that is part of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, is advancing through an international competition.

