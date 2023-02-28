ETSU’s Ascension a cappella ensemble recently won second place in the quarterfinals of the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, beating out some of the top groups in the nation that have traditionally swept those categories.
Ascension, a contemporary a cappella ensemble that is part of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, is advancing through an international competition.
“Ascension is absolutely thrilled to be advancing and competing in the South Semifinals of ICCA,” said Thomas Richardson, director and graduate of the ETSU Department of Music. “Being able to move forward to this next level of competition and perform against prestigious groups from all over the South is such a privilege.”
In addition, ETSU student Adam Hybarger won Outstanding Soloist in the quarterfinals. Ascension is scheduled to compete in the semifinals on March 11 in Durham, North Carolina. If successful, the ensemble will advance to the national competition in New York later this spring.
“We hope to show that the quality of music ETSU produces is right up there with the best of the best,” Richardson said.