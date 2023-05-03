Tickets include an appetizer buffet by Fisher & Company, Tazewell, Virginia and two 16-ounce pints of beer. Each ticket purchased will automatically be entered to win one of three great prizes valued at more than $50 each.
Prizes were generously provided by Between Friends, Tazewell, Virginia. Event sponsors include Tazewell Rotary, Carilion Hospital and National Bank all of Tazewell, Virginia. All proceeds benefit ASD.
In 2022, ASD initiated a deliberate approach to Tazewell County, Virginia, with funding from The Thompson Charitable Foundation, the Tazewell Community Foundation and others. As the first non-profit in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to focus on sustainable agriculture and food access to help Appalachians, ASD works with community partners to build sustainable models that can be replicated.
ASD’s work in 2022 laid the foundation in Tazewell County and now in 2023, will expand to improve the health of members in the community, create and increase economic development opportunities, support the activities of the Four Seasons YMCA, promote healthy lifestyles, deliver health education and so much more.
About Back of the Dragon road course
Virginia is not just for lovers anymore; it is a destination for riding enthusiasts! Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains on Virginia’s famed Route 16 lies Back of the Dragon…32 miles of exhilarating winding curves and unparalleled excitement.
Spanning from Marion to Tazewell, Virginia, riders from around the world unite for the experience of a lifetime. Back of the Dragon offers over 400 curves for the thrill-seeking knee draggers, a two-lane ribbon road for the sports car aficionado’s and breathtaking views of the expansive 3 mountain range for all riders. Learn more: https://www.backofthedragon.com/.
About Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD)
Living Better. Locally. It’s what drives ASD’s commitment to propel its mission to build a thriving regional food and agriculture system that creates healthy communities, respects the planet, and cultivates profitable opportunities for Appalachians. Since 1995, ASD has been working in Central Appalachia, providing hope, and making a difference for the people who call the region home. What began as opportunities for struggling tobacco farmers to grow fruits and vegetables have become lasting solutions to regional challenges that impact economic development, workforce development, food access, health, and wellness. Over the years, ASD has expanded its reach from northeast TN and southwest VA to include partners in WV, OH and KY, enabling the organization to bring resources back to the region. For more information, visit: https://asdevelop.org.