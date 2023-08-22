featured Appalachian Fair in Gray celebrates its 97th year in the region By SERINA MARSHALL smarshall@sixriversmedia.com Aug 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Welcome to the Appalachian Fair! SERINA MARSHALL 2023 Fairgrounds BY SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL Kiddie swings SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL One of the many games where prizes can be won. SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL Sub zero. SERINA MARSHALL One of the many food options. SERINA MARSHALL The 97th annual Appalachian Fair features classic and brand-new rides, musical guests and great food. SERINA MARSHALL/Six Rivers Media SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL One of the many expos set up. SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL Thrill ride, Jekyll and Hyde. SERINA MARSHALL SERINA MARSHALL Crafts are a big part of the expos at the fair. SERINA MARSHALL Members of local 4H clubs set up displays. SERINA MARSHALL 4H displays. SERINA MARSHALL Expo display. SERINA MARSHALL Expos educate on agriculture. SERINA MARSHALL/Six Rivers Media Winning art entries. SERINA MARSHALL Winning canned entries. SERINA MARSHALL The Kitchen at Grace Meadows from Jonesborough is a part of the fair cuisine. SERINA MARSHALL Riders enjoy the ferris wheel. SERINA MARSHALL Maria Booker helps keep attendees cool and refreshed with lemonade. SERINA MARSHALL Christopher McDaniel and Andrea Kalie hope you win a fish. SERINA MARSHALL More goodies! SERINA MARSHALL Tickets please! SERINA MARSHALL A classic favorite, the Pirate Ship. SERINA MARSHALL Riders enjoy the ship.