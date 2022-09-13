The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be in a larger space at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Saturday to raise money for disabled veterans in the region.
Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens more than 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
The proceeds from this event will go to benefit Chapter 39 of Disabled American Veterans.
What: The show will have merchandise and collectibles for sale, such as comic books, action figures, baseball cards and vintage toys. The event will also feature the Smoky Mountain Ghost Busters and an early appearance of Santa Claus.
Dr. Terry Schmidt, a Erwin native and former NFL star who played with the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears before retiring in 1984, will be signing autographs from 9 a.m. to noon.
Stevens said the 501st and Mandalorian Mercs will also be bringing their Star Wars-themed cosplay to the toy and hobby show this year.
When: The family-oriented event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $5, with no charge for children under 12. Stevens said the first 100 guest through the doors will receive a free exclusive art print.
Where: The Farm and Home Building and Building No. 4 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, Gray.
Why: “It’s good clean fun for the whole family,” Stevens said, noting the proceeds from the event will go to help disabled veterans in Northeast Tennessee.
How: Vendors have purchased space at the event, which will include 185 tables of collectibles and other items for purchase.