‘Lanterns & Legends of 1780’ added to this year’s event
ELIZABETHTON — One of the most historic days of the year is coming up once again this Friday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
History was made many times at Sycamore Shoals, from the Transylvania Purchase to the siege of the fort by the Cherokees, but among the most celebrated was the Gathering of the Overmountain Men on Sept. 25, 1780, as the frontiersmen prepared to cross the Blue Ridge and do battle against the loyalist force led by Maj. Patrick Ferguson.
Ferguson had frequently insulted these frontiersmen and threatened to march his force over the mountains and burn their homesteads. The Overmountain Men from Virginia, the Holston Valley, the Watauga Valley and the Nolichucky Valley came together at Sycamore Shoals and then marched to meet Ferguson and his force.
The confrontation was called the Battle of Kings Mountain and historians and patriots, including Thomas Jefferson, called the Overmountain Men’s victory a turning point in the Revolutionary War.
Since the nation’s bicentennial celebration in 1976, the annual observance of the gathering of the men has been a highlight of the annual Overmountain Victory Trail march from Abingdon, Virginia, to Kings Mountain, South Carolina.
This year, the celebration of the historic muster on Sept. 25 will include a new event: an after-hours program appropriately named “Lanterns & Legends of 1780.”
Participants may experience the sights, sounds, and emotions of the 18th century as they are guided through the historic encampment of the Overmountain Men by lantern light. They will meet legendary figures such as Ferguson, Mary Patton, the Rev. Samuel Doak, John Sevier and others as they tell the dramatic story of this historic gathering that led to one of the most decisive victories of the Revolution.
The program begins at the park visitor center, and each tour lasts approximately one hour. Tour times will be: 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required and the number per group will be lower to promote social distancing. You can make your reservations by visiting www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Fees for the lantern tours are adults, $10, Ages 7-17, $5 and 6 and under free.
The park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. Call 423-543-5808 or visit tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or https://www.sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com for information.
Face masks are required at all indoor state park facilities. Masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained.