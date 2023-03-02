Feb. 24 was a magical day for the former Katie Robinson as she married Ryan Woodson.
The two had intended to elope for several months, and quickly got both families onboard with the plans. The elopement occurred at the Old Jonesborough Courthouse at 1 p.m. with former Washington County Commissioner Pat Wolfe officiating.
In a particularly moving part of the ceremony, the bride had pre-arranged with the groom’s mother to hold her wedding ring until the appropriate time in the ceremony. Similarly, the groom asked his future mother-in-law to hold his wedding ring until it was time for him to present it to his bride.
Katie’s friend and amateur photographer Katy Beall took photos as the couple descended the courthouse steps, as well as other pictures after the wedding.
Katie and Ryan met several years ago on a blind date while they were both employed in Nashville. Katie was working at a GEICO insurance agency, while Ryan was a manager at Lowe’s. One thing led to another, as the saying goes, and pretty quickly, the two were a couple.
About four years ago, Katie moved to Johnson City in order to open her own GEICO office. Ryan soon followed.
Katie quickly became an active member of several community organizations, including the Junior League of Johnson City, the Johnson City Morning Rotary Club, and the American Red Cross. She has assumed leadership-level roles in each of those organizations.
Ryan manages a local GEICO insurance office. He also has a job working in the billing department for a local nonprofit dialysis service. He enjoys cooking and following sports with Katie.
Shortly after the wedding, the newlyweds enjoyed a ride in a vintage 1966 Chrysler New Yorker, which is owned by Fred Counts. Fred drove them out of Jonesborough, then along the Nolichucky River. Following that, they made their way through the Dry Creek section of Washington County, before coming out of the Cherokee National Forest, and then into Johnson City. The ride was a surprise gift from Katie’s two older sisters. Quite a unique way to begin married life together.
Katie’s parents are Sarah and James Robinson of Morgantown, West Virginia. Mrs. Robinson, the former Sarah Blizzard, is a writer, and has written a memoir, “As a Result.” She has also written a book about the underground bunkers at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Mr. Robinson is the owner of a GEICO agency in West Virginia.
Ryan is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Bruce Woodson of Bluefield, Virginia. The Rev. Woodson pastors Lilly Grove Baptist Church in Pipestem, West Virginia. Mrs. Woodson is a Registered Nurse in Princeton and has served her community as a nurse for many years.
The newlyweds will make their home in Johnson City where they have become proud Tennesseans, especially of the Tri-Cities area.