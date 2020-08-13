The AMC theater in Johnson City, located at 1805 N. Roan St., is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 27, according to a notice posted on the theater's website.
The theater chain said the location in Johnson City will be following "AMC Safe & Clean" procedures to safeguard against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
AMC's safety procedures, according to its website, include the requirement that masks be worn at all times. Face coverings will also be required in the auditorium, but customers can remove them while eating or drinking.
The theater chain is also keeping auditorium capacity at 30% or less, and theaters with traditional seating will have every other row blocked off. The company will ask guests to leave an empty seat between them and others.
The theater is also simplifying its menu and won't accept cash at its concessions stands or bars. Refills will be temporarily unavailable, and the chain said hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available at stations for customers.
Managers and staff will have their temperatures read before starting their shifts, and the company said anyone who has a fever or symptoms will be required to self-quarantine until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours.
A representative for AMC Theatres did not immediately respond to request for comment.
After temporarily closing on July 24, the Marquee Cinemas' Pinnacle 12 in Bristol, 680 Pinnacle Parkway, will reopen on Aug. 21.
Bill Favorite, operations manager for Marquee Cinemas, said the location was temporarily shuttered because there weren't any new movies coming out. All 16 locations are currently closed, and 11 will be reopening on Aug. 21.
Studios will start releasing new movies next Friday, Favorite said, which means the outlook is more promising going forward.
To attract customers, the theater had been playing older movies, such as "Footloose," the "Fellowship of the Ring" and "Space Jam."
Those films initially generated a reasonable amount of moviegoers, Favorite said, noting that people at the time were ready to get out and go to theaters again, but as the weeks wore on, interest waned.
"We just made the decision to wait until we got these new movies coming out," he said.
Favorite said a 10th anniversary edition of "Inception" and the Russel Crowe movie "Unhinged" are among the new films making a theatrical release in the near future.
He said the theater will be implementing the same safeguards it had in place when it initially reopened, which included reducing the max occupancy of auditoriums and encouraging social distancing.
Face coverings will also be required in public areas in accordance with Sullivan County's mask mandate, which went into effect on July 12. Favorite said patrons have been cooperative with that requirement.
He said the no staff members have contracted COVID-19 at any of it theaters.
Movie theaters have been among the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Real to Reel Theater, a discount movie theater in Johnson City, announced in June it would be permanently closing after four decades in business.